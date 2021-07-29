Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOPKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

