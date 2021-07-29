Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 171.9% in July

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:RGT opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

