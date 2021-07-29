RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Cap Hits $143.23 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $143.23 million and $1.72 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

