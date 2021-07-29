Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104,081.36 and approximately $36,809.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $27.84 or 0.00070249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

