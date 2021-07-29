Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 224 ($2.93) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 257 ($3.36). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SBRE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. The stock has a market capitalization of £575 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 516 shares of company stock valued at $134,675.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

