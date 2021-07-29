Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 995,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £575 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.