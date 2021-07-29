Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 995,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £575 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

