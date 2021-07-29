Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,254. The stock has a market cap of $346.37 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

Several research firms recently commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

