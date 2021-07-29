SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002878 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $793,421.95 and approximately $100,876.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00100495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.34 or 0.99937641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00790822 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 721,044 coins and its circulating supply is 693,902 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

