Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.