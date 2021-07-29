salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,888,800.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $187.37 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.