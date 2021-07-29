Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 110,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,635,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

