Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.78

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €32.78 ($38.56) and last traded at €32.44 ($38.16), with a volume of 379180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.68 ($37.27).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SZG shares. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

