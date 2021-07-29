Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €109.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.30 ($115.65).

Sanofi stock opened at €87.59 ($103.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.51. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

