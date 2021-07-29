Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €93.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.30 ($115.65).

Sanofi stock opened at €87.59 ($103.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.51. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

