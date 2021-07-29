Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of SC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

