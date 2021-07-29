Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Santander Consumer USA worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

SC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.