Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,809. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.