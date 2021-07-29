Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $241,996.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

