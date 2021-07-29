Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 142,797 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.26% of Encompass Health worth $102,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

EHC stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

