Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 166,571 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $109,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

