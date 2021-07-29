Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 218,686 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,686 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $124,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,642. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.