Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 42,659 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $147,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $519.99. 7,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.85. The company has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

