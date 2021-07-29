Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 84,873 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $157,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 316,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.