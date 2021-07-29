Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of The Hershey worth $91,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.50. 8,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

