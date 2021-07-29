Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.39% of AutoZone worth $121,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock traded down $16.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,608.60. The company had a trading volume of 110,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,633.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,484.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.