Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203,988 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.79% of MINISO Group worth $130,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,026,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,274,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE MNSO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 4,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

