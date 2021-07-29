Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 12,591 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.78% of Advance Auto Parts worth $93,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.