Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 66,046 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $151,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $211.51 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.50.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

