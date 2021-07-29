Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,721 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of Magna International worth $94,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.42. 14,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

