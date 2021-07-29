Schroder Investment Management Group Has $100.01 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,808 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $100,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $26.03 on Thursday, hitting $583.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,082. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.