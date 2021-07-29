Schroder Investment Management Group Has $100.99 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 4.88% of TPI Composites worth $100,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC remained flat at $$39.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

