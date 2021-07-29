Schroder Investment Management Group Has $108.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,463 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of Fastenal worth $108,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 16,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.