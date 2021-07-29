Schroder Investment Management Group Has $113.97 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.97% of Lennox International worth $113,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 67.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LII. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of LII traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,847. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

