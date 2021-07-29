Schroder Investment Management Group Has $86.11 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $86,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,386,064,000 after acquiring an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $581,447,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $74.04. 108,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.