Schroder Investment Management Group Has $97.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363,590 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.97% of The Western Union worth $97,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

