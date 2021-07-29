Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,423,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 3.57% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,300,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,902,000 after acquiring an additional 689,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,217. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

