Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,034,858 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 299.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.97% of Tapestry worth $111,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $86,541,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

