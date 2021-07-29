Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 321,601 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,601 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of American International Group worth $103,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $579,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

