Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 758,777 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.30% of Sensata Technologies worth $118,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

