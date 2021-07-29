Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 878,469 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.00% of Valvoline worth $94,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

