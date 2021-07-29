Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213,611 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.82% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $109,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $95.74. 5,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,950. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

