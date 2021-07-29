Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.80% of Assurant worth $154,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 85.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 99,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 88.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 22.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 562.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 235,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,619. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.20 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

