Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.10% of Amdocs worth $101,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 178.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after acquiring an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,203. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

