Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,257 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.92% of Logitech International worth $152,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOGI stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,618. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

