Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.45% of Valmont Industries worth $123,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,039. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.