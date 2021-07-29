Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 126,630 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of AMETEK worth $134,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.48 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

