Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 288,661 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,179,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 288,661 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Ford Motor worth $100,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 1,016,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,128,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

