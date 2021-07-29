Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,790 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of Catalent worth $107,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.45. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

