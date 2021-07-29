Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 352,810 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 352,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $86,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

CDNS traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $145.32. 2,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,745. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

