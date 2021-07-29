Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 467,187 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $122,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. 406,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,512,238. The firm has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

